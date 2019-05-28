Sharjah Ruler honours top sports achievers of 2018-2019

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has awarded the Emirate's top sports achievers of 2018-2019 with AED26 million, AED15 million of which for Sharjah FC for winning Arabian Gulf League, this year.

This came as H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan today received the top achievers in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the board members of Sharjah Sports Club, and the emirate’s winners of local and Gulf football, basketball and handball competitions as well as individual achievers, at Al Badee Al Amir Palace.

He underlined the importance of sports in underpinning national values and love for homeland.

A total of AED6.00 million is awarded to team and individual games; AED3.00 million for individual achievers and AED2.00 million for Khorfakkan Club.