Sharjah Ruler inaugurates first Emirati Book Fair

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Sunday the first Emirati Book Fair, being organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, in cooperation with Emirates Publishers Association.

Held at SBA’s headquarters in Al Zahia Area, the Fair is orgnised as part of Sharjah’s celebration of its selection as World Book Capital 2019.

The event also coincides with the Emirati Book Day announced by the Ruler of Sharjah, which falls on May 26 each year.

Touring the various pavilions of the fair, Sheikh Sultan began with the "Emirati Writers exhibition", which presents more than 80 bright pages written by UAE poets and writers in their own hands, to serve as the testimony of nature of work of those intellectuals of the generation of pioneers.

He also visited the Emirati Writer's Museum, which is held in cooperation with the Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, and sheds light on the life and creativity of leading and contemporary Emirati writers like Al Majidi bin Dhaher, Hamid Al Shamsi, Salem Al Owais and others, through highlighting their achievements and displaying their personal possessions – pens, manuscripts and others.

During his tour, Sharjah Ruler learned about the poetry anthology, diwans, articles and books related to Emirati artists. He listened to explanations about the audio publications, which include creative recordings that were documented as an innovative archive for the pioneers.

At the UAE publishing houses pavilion, H.H. was briefed on their publications and the creative titles that contribute to shedding light on the local creative genres by Emirati writers and intellectuals.

The Ruler of Sharjah also received a number of publications from Emirati writers and authors, as well as a commemorative collection issued by Emirates Post, celebrating the selection of Sharjah as the World Book Capital of 2019. The collection includes a number of stamps and postcards bearing the slogan "Open a book .. Open minds", which is an initiative by Emirates Post in an effort to promote the Emirate of Sharjah as book capital.

Twenty-five publishing houses and elite Emirati intellectuals are participating in the Fair, which runs from May 26 to 28.

The event brings together visitors in seminars and discussion panels that host many creative and talented Emirati authors who will highlight various cultural issues as well as cultural and creative seminars led by authors and writers during which they will present their experiences and discuss a number of topics that serve the local writer and play a role in the advancement of knowledge and creativity.

The inauguration ceremony also saw the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice President of the International Publishers Association, IPA; Juma Al Majid; Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Library; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, SBA; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; Ali Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (dara); Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, SIH; Dr. Habib Al Sayegh, Secretary-General of the Arab Writers Union and Chairman of Emirates Writers Union; elite of Emirati intellectuals and authors.