Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generations sessions

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has confirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah has taken care of the "Rights of Future Generations" and paid attention to building human beings and creating a generation with knowledge and innovative thoughts, able to work hard to enjoy a better life.

This came during a speech delivered by the Ruler of Sharjah on Tuesday at the opening of the sessions of the working group, "Rights of Future Generations", within the activities of the Sharjah Architecture Triennial in the Africa Hall in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sheikh Sultan stressed during his speech that Sharjah believes in future generations, and added that ''we are working and have been exerting efforts for decades to fulfil the most important rights for future generations''.

"Our first concern in Sharjah was building human beings right from birth, and we continue to offer them opportunities for community participation from a young age through the Children's Consultative Council and the Arab Children's Parliament in Sharjah," he said.

Affirming his support for efforts to reduce global warming by establishing and backing projects aimed at sustainability and addressing environmental problems in Sharjah, H.H. urged everyone at all levels to work together and seriously.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded by thanking the participants of the Working Group on the Rights of Future Generations for their attendance and wished them fruitful meetings and sessions.

In a speech to the audience, Thabo Mbeki, former President of South Africa, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for inviting him to participate in this important event, which seeks to provide a better life for future generations.

Mbeki praised the generous initiative of the Ruler of Sharjah, noting that what was put forward would contribute to guaranteeing their rights.

Dilma Rousseff, Former President of Brazil, expressed her pride at being part of the task force in safeguarding the rights of future generations.

Rousseff noted Brazil's efforts during her presidency to provide a better life for people and combat many of the problems facing societies and pointed out that we need serious steps and more efforts to reduce the risks and impacts of global warming on societies and countries.

The inauguration was attended by several officials from local departments, representatives of scientific and cultural institutions and many scientists and experts.