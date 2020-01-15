Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope Station

By WaM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, inaugurated on Tuesday Sharjah Radio Telescope Station at the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology, SAASST.

The station aims to construct an interferometer designed to operate at the frequency of neutral Hydrogen line emission, 1420 MHz.

His Highness and the attendees were briefed on the telescope, which consists of three telescopes with baselines of 30, 40 and 50 m to simulate the angular resolution of a 40-m radio telescope, 0.36 degrees, and a collecting area of 8.7 m.

Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS and President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the establishment of this station was in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, contributing in promoting the development of scientific research in the areas of space and astronomy.

Al Nuaimi added that His Highness directed to establish SAASST as a national project and a scientific research centre to raise awareness of astronomy and space sciences and to establish Sharjah and the UAE as a formidable academic regional and global player in these fields.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Board of Trustees of UoS; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and several academics and officials.

