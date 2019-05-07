Sharjah Ruler issues Decree forming SCC elections committee

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 15 of 2019 regarding the formation of the Higher Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections.

According to the Decree, the SCC Elections Higher Committee is chaired by Dr. Mansour Mohammed Bin Nassar, Legal Counsel, Director-General of the Legal Department of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, and a number of members.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Higher Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council elections shall doing the functions entrusted to it by Emiri Decree No. 59 of 2015 concerning the organisation of SCC elections and its amendments and any other functions assigned to it by the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. The Decree also shall be published in the Official Gazette.