Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree restructuring SEC

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree restructuring Sharjah Executive Council, SEC.

As per the Emiri Decree No.11 of 2019, SEC shall be reconstituted from the following departments, bodies and councils: Sharjah Ruler's Office; the Emiri Court; the Central Finance Department; Department of Seaports and Customs; Department of Public Works; Department of Municipal Affairs and Agriculture; Culture Department; Social Services Department; Economic Development Department; Directorate of Human Resources; Directorate of Town Planning and Survey; Housing Department; Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department; and Department of Civil Aviation.

SEC will also include Department of Statistics and Community Development; Department of Government Relations; Sharjah Media Council; Sharjah Education Council; Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Department; Sharjah Health Authority; Roads and Transport Authority; Sharjah International Airport Authority; and Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.