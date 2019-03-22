Sharjah Ruler issues law reorganising UoS

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued law No. (3) of 2019 to reorganise the University of Sharjah (UoS).

According to the law, the University is an academic, Islamic, Arab, non-profit, institution that enjoys the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its competencies, and have financial and administrative independence, while owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The main headquarters of UoS will be in Sharjah city and, after the consent of the President of the UoS, it may set up branches in all cities and regions of the emirate.

The University is based on the principles and values of equality, justice, fraternity, tolerance, happiness, and participatory and sustainable development as part of the values of society and the UAE. The University also promotes these values in all its programs, regulations, policies and activities, in line with UAE legislation.

Pursuant to the law, the University shall achieve its various objectives.

The ruler of Sharjah shall be the President of the University and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and may authorise other members of the Board in all or some of his powers.

The University consists of colleges, institutes, research, education, training centers and scientific institutions determined by the decisions issued by the University’s President, based on the proposal of the director and the approval of the Board of Trustees.

The University, including all its faculties, institutes, centers, academic, administrative, financial and community departments, is subject in all its affairs to UAE laws and regulations.

The University grants diplomas, academic, professional and honorary degrees to its beneficiaries, in accordance with the provisions of this law and the regulations issued thereunder.

Teaching in the University shall be in Arabic and English languages. The Council may also adopt other languages in teaching or training at the University, if required, and in accordance with its study programmes.

The University shall have an independent budget from the government budget, and shall be approved by the President of the University upon the proposal of the Director and the approval of the Board of Trustees. The financial year of the University shall start from the first of September of each year and end on the 31st of August of the following year. The Board shall also determine the financial rules and accounting systems of the University and all its financial activities, in accordance with internationally recognized accounting principles and standards.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.