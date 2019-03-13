Sharjah Ruler launches English version of his latest books

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that writing historical stories in a good manner, and in a smooth and narrative way contributes to the acceptance of the historical cultural product without going amiss behind these happenings.

This came during His Highness’ speech at the launching ceremony of the English versions of His Highness’ books "Tale of a City" and "Bibi Fatima" and "The King’s Sons" in London.

The ceremony included a briefing about the books that were launched in English, and the audience watched a film about the highlights of the books and their most prominent historical and literary chapters.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah signed a number of copies of the two books in English and presented them to publishers, writers and intellectuals.

The ceremony was attended by Sulaiman Al Mazroui, UAE Ambassador to the United Kingdom; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Culture Department; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Abdulaziz Hamad Omran Taryam General Manager, Northern Emirates Etisalat; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, General Manager of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of WAM; Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY); a number of chief editors of newspapers, media institutions and several publishers.