Sharjah Ruler launches Italian version of his book 'Taking the Reins'

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that his book ''Taking the Reins: The Critical Years, 1971-1977" (Hadith Al Thakira), is a complement to H.H’s story of in the book of ''My Early Life'' (Sard Al That), an autobiography spanning the years until H.H.’s selection as the Ruler of Sharjah. It reveals the emergence of the man and the state.

This came during his speech on Friday evening at the opening ceremony of launching the Italian version of his book "Hadith Al Thakira", which was held in Palazzo Madama, Turin, Italy.

Welcoming officials, writers and publishers, H.H. stressed the great importance of the Italian culture, which has nurtured culture with outstanding and constant scientific and literary values. He thanked the publisher of the Italian version who combines the three parts in one volume.

He explained: "Some view the book as a personal book, and it is not so. The new version speaks about my life after taking over the reins where the character changed after taking greater responsibilities in comparison to childhood and youth.'' The book narrates in the words of Sheikh Sultan, the early journey of the UAE’s formation, the course of events that unfolded and resolutions that were taken from his point of view when he participated in the journey spearheaded by a wise man, the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.

''We stood beside him, backed him, supported him in many issues until he passed away, and we all mourned him," H.H. said.

Sheikh Sultan hoped the book would help in the transfer of knowledge about the UAE’s pioneering experiments and thoughts of understanding, harmony and collective national work that could help the world overcome the obstacles it faces in its progress.

Chiara Appendino, Mayor of Turin, delivered a speech in which she thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for launching the Italian version of "Hadith Al Thakira" and praised H.H.’s colossal efforts in transferring UAE, Arabic and Islamic expertise and culture to different parts of the world.

Mario Katie, the Director of the Catholic University of Milan, gave a speech in which he highlighted the importance of the book in transmitting the historical events at the beginning of the founding of the UAE, which reflects the true cultural picture of the state thus contributing to the easy and true understanding of history.

Sheikh Sultan signed a number of copies of the book and presented them to diplomats, publishers and writers.

The ceremony included the implementation of a work of art that formed the image of Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, in addition to a visual presentation about "Hadith Al Thakira", displaying its content and topics.

The Ruler of Sharjah toured a number of exhibitions in Palazzo Madama, which included a collection of paintings and exhibits from the Prince Savoy Royal Group, listening to an explanation by exhibitors about the most important works and their artistic meanings.

The ceremony was attended by Omar Obeid Mohammed Al Hossan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy; Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Ali Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (dara); Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, Consul-General of the UAE in Milan; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Dr. Amr Abdulhamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of Emirates News Agency (WAM), along with several publishers and media representatives.