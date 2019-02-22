Sharjah Ruler launches 'Sheikh Sultan Award'

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, launched Thursday "The Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth", the first of its kind award in the region, aiming to sharpen talents, hone daily skills and enhance the will of young people in the UAE by challenging various and multidisciplinary levels, including volunteering, adventure, skill and talent.

During a ceremony held at Al Badee Palace, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech in which he said: "We are pleased to welcome all of you today to launch a new important award, through which we support our dear sons and daughters not only in Sharjah but in the UAE as a whole, to encourage them to achieve excellence and exert creative efforts to push the wheel of progress forward and develop in all areas that advance our societies."

"As you all know, the youth are the future of any nation, so it is incumbent on all of us, at all levels, whatever our positions are, to plan and unite efforts, so that our sons and daughters, from birth, at homes, schools, cultural, art and sports centres, get the appropriate and safe environment, which allows all to develop their physical and mental integrity, to reveal and polish their talents and to excel in their fields," H.H. added.

"Some of you will excel in science, mathematics, medicine, engineering and the like; some will excel in the fields of business administration, economics and social sciences; still others will excel in the humanities, the fields of fine arts and performing arts. We thank the Almighty Allah who created us with different talents and abilities to integrate with one another so as not only to enjoy good health, longevity, and easy life brought about by the advancement of medical, engineering and other sciences, but to enjoy the beauty of life through what the talented offer us in other fields," H.H. continued.

He concluded urging the youth to take up the areas of knowledge that go with their interests and talents.

The award is open for youth, male and female, aged between 13 and 18 and from all nationalities residing in the UAE in its first edition, with the opportunity for accepting participants from around the world in the future.

The award focuses on the integration of academic knowledge, talent, will and skills through mental, physical and moral learning, with the aim of building a generation empowered with potentials that qualify them to meet the various requirements of life and serve society in the social, cultural and physical aspects by activating the efficient human principle in society.

"Sheikh Sultan Award for Celebrating the Spirit of Youth" consists of three levels: Gold, Silver and Bronze, according to the requirements fulfilled by the participant for specific sections: Adventure, Volunteering, Skills and Hobbies.

The areas of the Award are adventure, where the participant takes the adventure of camping in a natural site where he displays his ability to deal with the daily challenges; in the volunteering section, the participant chooses to volunteer in the field he wants provided that the field is of community benefit. As for the skill section, the participant chooses the skill he wishes to develop from the approved list on the Award’s website. As for the talent, the participant must choose a talent that he wishes to practice from the approved list and document it by filming a video clip that is between five and ten minutes.

To pass the bronze level, the participant must attach his achievements in two areas: the first is 20 hours of volunteer work and the second is three days of adventure.

As for the silver level, the participant must cover three areas: 30 hours of volunteering and four days of adventure, while in the third area, the participant chooses between 30 hours of skills or a five to ten minute video clip to introduce his talent.

The gold level covers four areas, including 40 hours of volunteer work, five days of adventure and 40 hours of skills, with the practice being documented through a 5-10 - minute video clip.