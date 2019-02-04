Sharjah Ruler meets Grand Imam of Al Azhar in Cairo

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Saturday, discussed with the His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, a number of issues of common concern, at the Al Azhar Sheikhdom in Cairo, Egypt.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged talks on a number of issues of common interests. The Ruler of Sharjah also expressed his delight at the upcoming visit of the Grand Imam to the UAE to attend the Global Conference of Human Fraternity, which will witness the attendance of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church.

The Sharjah Ruler also stressed the importance of this event and its positive impact on fraternity and peaceful coexistence.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan lauded the pioneering role played by Al Azhar Al Sharif to spread the moderate values of Islam and combat extremism in the Arab and Muslim world.

For his part, His Eminence the Grand Imam welcomed the Ruler of Sharjah, praising his efforts in supporting Arab culture and the intellectual, cultural, and Islamic heritage, emphasising Al Azhar’s religious and educational importance in strengthening world peace.

The meeting was attended by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority.