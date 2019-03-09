Sharjah Ruler opens Biennial 14

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday opened the 14th edition of the Sharjah Biennial (SB14), at the Sharjah Art Foundation, Al Mureijah Square, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Upon arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was received by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasim, President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office and several other Sheikhs and dignitaries.

During the event, His Highness toured the exhibition and was briefed on the three unique exhibitions, curated by Zoe Butt, Omar Kholeif and Claire Tancons.

The fourteenth edition of the Sharjah Biennial, SB14, 'Leaving the Echo Chamber' features over 80 established and emerging artists from around the globe, over 60 major new commissions and many never-before-seen works.

Established in 2009 to expand programmes beyond the Sharjah Biennial, which was launched in 1993, the Sharjah Art Foundation is a critical resource for artists and cultural organisations in the Gulf and a conduit for local, regional and international developments in contemporary art.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Rashid bin Ahmad Al Shaikh, Head of the Amiri Diwan; and a number of heads of departments, members of the Sharjah Executive Council, directors of institutions and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the State and a number of artists.