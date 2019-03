By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today opened the 8th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF 2019, at Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre, IGCF 2019 is themed "Behavioural Change Towards Human Development".