Sharjah Ruler pardons 377 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 377 prisoners of various nationalities, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, has lauded Sharjah Ruler's humanitarian gesture, which aimed at bringing happiness to people and ensure family stability.

He has also expressed appreciation for Sheikh Sultan's gesture, stressing that it reflects his keenness on granting the pardoned prisoners another chance for a new life and to relieve their families hardships.