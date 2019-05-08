Sharjah Ruler performs funeral prayer on Mariam Al Suwaidi

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, after Isha Prayer, performed at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah, the funeral prayer on the body of Sheikha Mariam bint Salem Al Suwaidi who passed away on Tuesday.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah performed the funeral prayer on the body of Sheikh Mariam bint Sultan Al Suwaidi along His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Also performing the funeral prayer were Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; several sheikhs, senior officials of local dpartments, and Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court.

The Ruler of Sharjah and sheikhs headed for Jubail Cemetary where the body of Sheikh Mariam bint Sultan Al Suwaidi was laid to rest.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah accepts condolences on the deceased on Wednesday and Thursday after Al Isha prayer at the house of the late Sheikh Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, in Al Yash Area in Sharjah.