Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today received Eid Al Fitr well-wishers at Al Badee Palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

His Highness received a number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and members of the Arab and Muslim communities, who congratulated him on Eid al-Fitr.

Well-wishers prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the happy occasion with continued good health for His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and more progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates.

His Highness accepted Eid Al Fitr greetings from Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Sharjah Police officers; officials from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs; delegations from educational, scientific and cultural institutions as well as local departments and agencies.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi; Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Seaports and Customs; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of Chairman's Office of Sharjah Petroleum Council; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority; Sheikh Saif Mohammed Al Qasimi, director of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority; and a number of other sheikhs.

Also present at the reception were Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and heads of local and federal government departments and agencies.