Sharjah Ruler receives Omani environmental delegation

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Monday an environmental delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, accompanied by Dr. Khalid bin Saeed bin Salem Al Jaradi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE.

During the meeting, the Sharjah Ruler and the delegation exchanged views on environmental issues of common interest, and the importance of preserving region's biodiversity.

The meeting touched on the solid historical aspects and the strong relationship between the UAE and Oman, highlighting the significant efforts of the Ruler of Sharjah in collecting several historical documents and manuscripts of Oman and his keenness to document them in his historical works.

The delegation toured the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, Al Darah, where the delegation was briefed on the most important historical documents and manuscripts on the Arab and Gulf history, as well as the halls that include various medals and souvenirs received by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan from different heads of state and international organisations and universities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials.