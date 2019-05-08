Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns Sheikha Mariam bint Salem Al Suwaidi

By Wam

The court of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, mourned the death of Sheikha Mariam bint Salem Al Suwaidi who passed away Tuesday.

His Highness’ Court expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased praying to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

Funeral prayers will be held on Tuesday after Isha prayer at King Faisal’s Mosque in Sharjah, and the body will be buried in Al Jubail cemetery.

Condolences will be accepted at the house of Sheikh Humaid bin Mohammed Al Qasimi in Al Yash Area in Sharjah for three days starting Wednesday.

Official mourning was also announced, and the UAE flag will be flown half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah for three days beginning Wednesday.