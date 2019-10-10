Sharjah Ruler visits Naval Museum of Madrid

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the Museo Naval de Madrid (Naval Museum of Madrid) on Wednesday morning.

At the museum, Sharjah Ruler was introduced to the history of the Spanish Navy since the reign of the Catholic monarchs in the fifteenth century, up to the present.

He was taken on the museum tour by General Juan Rodriguez, Director of the Institute of Maritime History and Culture, and briefed on the key historical highlights the museum offers visitors, in addition to the rationale behind the specific display design in the museum’s halls, which have artefacts and other materials arranged in a historical and taxonomic sequence.

Sheikh Sultan visited explorer Magellan and Elcano’s section, which contain maps and geographical manuscripts developed during their expeditions, navigation tools and weapons used by naval fleets, and models of Spanish naval ships.

The museum's curators gave a comprehensive overview of the exhibits, historical documents and the most important historical films showing Spain’s maritime discoveries and efforts.

Sheikh Sultan also toured the documents hall, which contains maps and manuscripts of the Arab world and the Arabian Peninsula.

During his visit, the Sharjah Ruler gifted the museum a collection of his literary works translated into Spanish.

Among those who accompanied Sheikh Sultan were Majid Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Spain; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture and Information; Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works; Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority; Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Al Darah); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, and other officials.