Sharjah Ruler witnesses opening of 3rd Sharjah GCC Theatre Festival

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended on Thursday the opening of the third edition of the Sharjah GCC Theatre Festival, organised by the Department of Culture, at the Culture Palace, until February 19.

The ruler of Sharjah and the audience watched a documentary which highlighted the cultural and theatrical movement in Sharjah and the Festival’s previous editions.

Five theatre troupes from GCC are vying for several awards for directing, acting and other forms of theatrical display, during the event.

