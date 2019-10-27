Sharjah Ruler witnesses the experimental phase launch of SkyWay

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the launch of the experimental phase of the SkyWay project for a hanging track transport system, unicars, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTIP.

This took place during the visit of Dr. Sheikh Sultan’s to SRTIP where he inspected the work on the project as well as a side of the test operations for one of the unicars.

He was briefed by the SRTIP officials with regards to the latest developments and the state-of-the-art technologies used in the project. He also witnessed the launch of the experimental phase of the unicar.

SRTIP hosts one of the biggest and most developed scientific research centres of smart transport in the world. Efforts are on there to develop modern concepts for urban transportation where technology is being developed and tested in Sharjah before it is marketed on a global scale.

SkyWayGreenTech has already started the construction at the site to build three SkyWay hanging test tracks that will be able to carry cargo and passengers to and from the beginning of the Park (Sharjah Airport road) to the end of the park (Mweileh Road) in what would be a live embodiment of the strategic partnership between investment and academic sectors.

Short track tests have been laid and the testing of unicars will begin soon on longer tracks.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Chief Executive Officer, SRTIP noted that succeeding in attracting SkyWay labs to SRTIP was part of the park’s comprehensive plan to transform the city of Sharjah into a sustainable, futuristic city in line with the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Anatoli Unitsky, Chairman of Skyway expressed his gratitude to the support and facilitation the project has been receiving at SRTIP. He also noted that Sharjah was carefully chosen to be the host of the project after extensive studies that showed that it was the best host given its regional, strategic and competitive location as well as the academic connections of SRTIP being located at the University City.