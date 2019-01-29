Sharjah's Executive Council approves 816 beneficiaries for housing grants

By Wam

Sharjah's Executive Council today approved the first list of 816 beneficiaries who could turn their housing loans into grants, at its weekly meeting held today and chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

On the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, approval was granted to raise the ceiling on the eligibility of housing assistance for those whose monthly income was less than AED25,000.

The Executive Council presented the minutes of the last meeting and a number of topics related to the emirate's affairs. It also received the annual report of the Higher Committee of Human Resources 2018, which was presented by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, Chairman of the Department of Human Resources.

Bin Khadim highlighted the achievements of the Higher Committee in terms of its efforts to resolve the problems at work faced by employees of the Sharjah Government, in line with the emirate's policy to develop and qualify human resources and provide the ideal environment for employees to excel at work.

The council also viewed a detailed report of the achievements and statistics of the Sharjah International Airport 2018, with Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, presenting the shipping movement statistics and the growth in passenger numbers, which reached 12 million in 2018. This was an increase of six percent as compared to 2017.

Al Midfa highlighted the plans of development and expansion for the airport, including the expansion of the passenger facility which would increase the airport's capacity to nearly 20 million passengers by 2025.

The council viewed the integrated management system of the Trade and Tourism Development Authority. It also viewed a draft law on regulating the Sharjah Radio and TV Authority and its objectives and functions, which was presented by H.H Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and a number of officials.