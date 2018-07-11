Sharjah’s Eye of the Emirate relocated to "Island of Legends" at Al Montazah Parks

Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has confirmed that Sharjah’s iconic Eye of the Emirates has been successfully relocated to its new home in the heart of Al Montazah Parks, where it will offer visitors even more spectacular bird’s eye views across the landscape when it begins operations later this year.

The emirate’s most recognisable landmark will re-open to the public when Al Montazah Parks, Sharjah’s premiere amusement and water park is fully completed – one park, Pearls Kingdom, already welcomed its visitors on the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

The move from Al Qasba, home to the wheel for 13 years, will provide a stunning vista of the city’s major attractions and famous markets, such as the Central Souq, Al Jubail Souq, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khalid Lagoon, The Flag Island, Al Noor Island and Al Noor Mosque.