Sharjah's Private Schools to Implement 5% Fee Increase for 2023-24 Academic Year

By E247

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced its approval of the annual increase in tuition fees in private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah by 5 per cent for the academic year 2023-2024.

The SPEA said on Instagram, “In order to achieve the highest level of quality teaching and learning in the Emirate of Sharjah and in response to the private sector's needs to enhance resources and work requirements, it has been decided to approve an annual tuition fee increase in Sharjah private schools of a rate not exceeding 5% for the academic year 2023-2024, according to the school’s academic evaluation and the country's inflation rate.

“It should also be noted that schools with a rating below "Acceptable" are not eligible to increase tuition fees.”

