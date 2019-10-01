Sharjah's Souq Al Jubail fish sales reach 1.9 million tons in eight months

By WAM

Sharjah's Souq Al Jubail’s fish market revealed on Monday sales of 1.9 million tonnes of various types of local and imported fish during the first eight months of 2019.

According to a statement by the market, these results are a testimony of the increasing demand for fresh produce by residents and visitors in the emirate.

Data revealed by Souq Al Jubail noted that the highest number of fish sales were recorded in January, reaching approximately 266,000 kilograms, while the lowest sales recorded were in August reaching 213,000kgs.

The top five types of fish sold during the period included small sardines, seabream, red spot emperor, big sardines and tilapia. Besides these the market also had another 250 local and imported types of fish, coming from Oman, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Norway, and some other countries in the region and the world.