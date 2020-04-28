Sharjah Social Services Department continues to provide home physiotherapy sessions

By WAM

The Home Care Department of the Sharjah Social Services Department revealed that the physiotherapy team conducts weekly visits to provide physiotherapy sessions to the elderly and people with disabilities who are bedridden, and require the continuity of physical therapy.

Kholoud Abdullah Al Ali, Director of the Home Care Department, stated that home physical therapy sessions were previously provided as part of the healthcare package of home care, with one session per week for each member.

Al Ali emphasised that beneficiaries are being cared for according to the established requirements, in that the recipient underwent a recent surgery within less than two months, based on a recent medical report attached with the doctor’s recommendations and is experiencing severe unbearable pains.

Al Ali added that the working team presenting the sessions consists of a qualified medical and nursing team that carries out tasks according to the health procedures and guidelines followed, in addition to providing preventive advice and consultations through cooperation and coordination with the patient's family.

She explained that there is also electronic communication for a daily "remote" follow-up on the procedures and advice being followed, to ensure the safety of the elderly, the bedridden and those in charge of their services.

The Home Care Department allows those wishing to obtain home care services or physical therapy sessions in Sharjah to communicate on 8007080, through the website

https://sssd.shj.ae/, or WhatsApp on the number 065015995.

