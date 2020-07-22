Sharjah to have specialised Breast Care Unit

By WAM

In the presence of Sheikha Hend Faisal Al Qassimi, Al Zahra Hospital in Sharjah, announced the opening of a specialised breast care unit that will serve residents of Sharjah.

The opening ceremony was attended by Clancey Po, NMC Health’s Director of Corporate Operations Strategy, and Dr Kishan Pakkal, General Manager of the hospital.

Speaking at the opening of the Centre, Al Qassimi said that it was a great news to have a dedicated unit to provide specialised care and cater for the diverse range of patient requirements. "The early detection of breast cancer is extremely essential to prevent its spread and ensure a successful outcome. The unit is operated by a team of internationally experienced professionals, devoted to offering patients the best possible care and advice, arrange the appropriate investigation and treatment."

The Unit will be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to further assist with the detection and treatment of cancer.

Some of the services offered at the Al Zahra Breast Care Unit include but are not limited to, mammography, ultra-sound guided FNA, biopsy, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, sentinel lymph node mapping, nodal dissection, chemotherapy and other oncology services, endocrinology and internal medicine.

