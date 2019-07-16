‘Sharjah Week’ unveils in St. Petersburg Wednesday

By Wam

Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, ‘Sharjah Week’ begins Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Russia.

To be held until July 23rd at the St. Petersburg Museum, the special event comprising art shows, performances and other activations aims to introduce the Russian populace to the UAE’s rich cultural identity.

The event signals the continuation of ‘Sharjah Cultural Days in the World’, which was launched by the emirate in 2002 to promote knowledge and expertise exchange with cities worldwide. Through Sharjah Week, the emirate seeks to strengthen the longstanding ties between Emirati and Russian cultures, and introduce their latest efforts and achievements across sectors, including culture, economy and tourism, to St. Petersburg.

The Sharjah delegation, led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Government Relations (DGR), comprises Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Airport; Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Ali Al Marri, Director of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies; and other senior officials.

Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi highlighted, "Sharjah Week in St. Petersburg is part of our cultural project, which aims to showcase the beauty of Emirati heritage and modern developments to the Arab region and the rest of the world. The emirate’s achievements in culture, tourism and economy, its leading role as an incubator to innovative projects that aim to boost global cultural exchanges, are worth drawing people’s attention to."

Al Qasimi also noted that Sharjah Week takes the Sharjah Ruler’s message to make culture and knowledge exchange the basis for starting and sustaining friendships with people around the world, another step further.

Sharjah Week will feature diverse programmes and workshops spanning culture, art and heritage; live shows and exhibitions highlighting milestones the emirate has crossed during its 40-year cultural journey; and showcase emerging investment opportunities in its strongly diversified economy.

The event is organised by SDGR in cooperation with Sharjah Culture Department, Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), Sharjah Airport Authority, Sharjah Museums Authority, and Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies.