Sharjah Women’s Sports Club athletes scoop 25 medals

By Wam

Sportswomen of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, an affiliate of the Sharjah Women’s Sports, SWS, have won 25 coloured medals in local and international tournaments last April in six sports disciplines.

Adding to the 16 medals they received last March, the athletes won seven gold, nine silver and nine bronze medals in basketball, volleyball, table tennis, fencing, shooting, and karate.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, General Director of SWS, said, "The achievements and the additional nine medals we won this month emphasise the remarkable efforts of our athletes and the club’s dedication in preparing and training them, enabling them to secure honourable accomplishments in local and international tournaments."

In basketball, the club’s junior team won a bronze medal at the Mother of the Nation Championship, and a bronze medal at the Basketball Women’s League. The novice (under 14) team secured one gold and one bronze medal in the Basketball Federation 3x3 Tournament.

The club’s senior team snatched a silver medal in the Volleyball Women’s League, while the junior team took a bronze medal at the same event.

In shooting, Wafa Khamis won a bronze medal (individual) at the World Championship in China, while Suhaila Al Beloushi bagged silver (dual) in the Al Thaid Shooting Olympic Championship. Marwa Jawhar took home a silver medal (dual) and a bronze (individual), while Ghaya Shohail secured the gold in the airgun 10 metres (junior) event.

In fencing, the athletes reaped four coloured medals in local competitions. Sumaya Sameer received a bronze medal at the Emirati School Championship for Fencing (under 14). Latifa Al Housani and Al Anoud Al Saadi scooped gold medals, while Habebah Islam won the silver medal at the UAE President's Cup.

In table tennis, the sportswomen received silver and bronze medals in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Cup under 18, in addition to a silver and a bronze medal in the under 12 (individual) event. In the Emirates Table Tennis League, the senior athletes won a silver medal, while the junior players scooped a gold.

In karate competitions, Hawra Al Ajami, Maryam Mansour and Rawyah Abdulhaq secured gold medals for the kumite senior team.

They won the gold and bronze medals in the women’s kata category. They also received a silver medal in the kata junior category. The kumite juniors team too claimed silver and bronze medals.