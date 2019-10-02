Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 47th Watch & Jewellery Middle East show

By WAM

With over 500 participating exhibitors and leading brands from the Gem and Jewellery Industry, the 47th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opened on Tuesday at the Expo Centre Sharjah, and was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The bi-annual event is being organised and hosted by the Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the exhibition will showcase the season’s most exquisite and intricately crafted jewellery creations and luxurious watches.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the pavilions at the exhibition and was introduced to the latest regional and global developments and exhibits in the watches and jewellery sector.

Accompanying Sheikh Abdullah were Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, and Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as the other SCCI board members.

After meeting with a number of exhibitors and officials of the national pavilions participating at the show, Sheikh Abdullah went on to view the most diamonds set in one ring, holder of the Guinness World Record, which is being studded with an astounding 7,777 pieces of round, brilliant-cut natural diamonds.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also stopped by the Salem Al Shueibi Jewellery stand, the platinum sponsor of the event, and visited the Emirati Designers pavilion.

Abdullah Al Owais reaffirmed that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has become one of the most prominent exhibitions in the UAE, providing a perfect opportunity for businessmen to close deals, build successful partnerships and do business, thanks to the UAE being a significant business gateway that links producing countries with major manufacturers of jewellery and the largest consumer markets in the world.

"The Expo Centre Sharjah is very keen to play a pivotal role in driving the jewellery industry in the emirate, which has won confidence across the globe for its gold standards. The UAE accounts for some 14 percent of the world's gold trade and 20 percent of the world's sale of precious metals," Saif Al Midfa said.

The show will open its doors to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:00 to 22:00. It will also be open on Thursday from 12:00 to 23:00, Friday from 15:00 to 23:00 and Saturday from 12:00 to 22:00.

The exhibition will be exclusively open for ladies on Wednesday from 12:00 to 16:00. Admission is free.