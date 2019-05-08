Sheikh Hamdan approves Dubai Future Academy board of trustees

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation approved the formation of the board of trustees of Dubai Future Academy, chaired by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

Board members of Dubai Future Academy include: Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Ronaldo Mouchawar, Souq Co-Founder and Amazon MENA Vice President; Joseph Aoun, President of Northeastern University in Boston, and Sebastian Thrun, Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity and Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University.

The board also includes Tom Fletcher former diplomat and writer; Omar Ghoubash, former ambassador and writer, Dr Khawla Al Kaabi, Executive President for Innovation at UAE University, Fadi Ghandour, Founder of Aramex International and Wamdha Capital, and Dr Yassir Jarrar, Advisor at Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation.

It will serve as an advisory board of the Academy which is part of the Dubai Future Foundation, which aims to empower UAE leaders to shape the future. The Academy’s mission is to deliver educational programmes that address today’s pressing challenges by preparing industry pioneers in the UAE to create a better future. The academy provides integrated future-oriented education and training programmes, allowing government officials and private-sector professionals in the UAE and the region to increase their awareness of the strategic sectors of the future, which, in turn, improves their abilities to make sound decisions, plan, and formulate strategies for the future.