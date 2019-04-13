Sheikh Hamdan attends 6th day of Al Marmoom Heritage Festival

By Staff

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended the races of the sixth day of Al Marmoom Heritage Festival for Purebred Arabian camels at the Dubai Camel Racing Club at Al Marmoom.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan attended the 16 races scheduled for the Evening Session from the Ethaa’a – Their Highnesses category.

Present at the event were His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who distributed the trophies on the winners. Sheikh Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, President of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation also attended the event.