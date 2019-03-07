Sheikh Hamdan attends Health Chain forum

By Wam

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, attended today Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Health Chain forum, which took place at Ariana Hotel at Dubai Festival City.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan launched a smart health booking app and a new licensing system for health care specialists and facilities. The systems will help provide a seamless healthcare experience for tourists wishing to avail the world class health care facilities.

The smart app [DubaiHealthBooking.com App] will be available on android and iOs platforms. Patients in Dubai or abroad looking to book a doctor or check into a hospital can log on to www.dubaihealthbooking.com. On the landing page all one needs to do is upload his or her profile. Based on an individual’s requirement for a particular specialty or ailment, he/she will be provided both private and public hospital details and can make a booking for a consultation or surgery. Patients will be able to see services and facilities rated by other patients. The health booking system can be used by over 5.5 million residents and tourists in Dubai.

The Shereyan system for licensing of all health care professionals, including doctors, dentists, nurses, paramedics as well as that of clinics and hospitals was launched in 2011. However, AI and Blockchain technology have speeded up procedures.