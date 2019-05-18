Sheikh Hamdan attends NAS Night Challenge Championship

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, DSC, attended the competitions for individuals at the Nad Al Sheba,NAS, Night Challenge Championship, held as part of the NAS Sports Tournament 2019 under the theme ‘Limitless Abilities’ with total prizes exceeding AED6 million.

The 7th edition of the NAS Sports Tournament attracted 1,250 participants from 49 nationalities competing in a wide range of categories including cycling, swimming, running, and Jiu-Jitsu among others. The competitions for individuals kicked off after the competitions for teams concluded last week.

Attending the competitions were Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association; Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of DSC; Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC; and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of NAS Sports Tournament.

The Nad Al Sheba Night Challenge Championship was first integrated into the NAS Sports Tournament in its fifth edition back in 2017 and has since become an integral part of the event attracting many participants of different nationalities. The two-day NAS Night Challenge Championship is open to both professionals and amateurs alike from both sexes. A total of 120 men and 41 women took part in the professional categories this year, while 1,089 men and women participated in the amateur categories. Men accounted for 67 percent of participants and women’s participation reached 33 percent.