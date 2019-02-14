Sheikh Hamdan attends UAE SWAT challenge

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended today the fifth and final day of the first edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge. The international event took place at Dubai SWAT Training Facility, Al Rowaiyah.

The challenge is held under patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan and under the directive of Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. 60 SWAT teams from 50 country participated in the event.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan inspected the challenge’s range and talked with some of the participants. He was briefed on the SWAT’s operations and tactics. Major-General Al Marri also briefed Sheikh Hamdan about the facility and the participating teams.

International Teams go head to head within 5 Challenge Categories that will test these global tactical and weaponry professionals for the purpose of encouraging exchange of techniques and promote the high level of tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance possessed by SWAT Teams.

UAE participated with 8 teams; 2 teams from Dubai Police, 2 teams from Abu Dhabi Police, a team from Sharjah Police, a team from RAK Police, a team from Fujairah Police and a team from Q71.

Photos: Dubai Media Office