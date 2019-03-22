Sheikh Hamdan attends wedding reception

By Staff

Dubai Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum attended on Thursday a wedding reception in Dubai, hosted by Jumaa Mohammed Obeid AlKaabi, celebrating the wedding of his son Said to the daughter of Abdullah Ali Binwas Al Katbi.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Deputy Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and HH Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan congratulated the families of the bride and groom and wished the newlywed happiness and prosperity in the days to come.