Sheikh Hamdan challenges society to join Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has issued a challenge to all residents and visitors, government organisations, businesses and schools across Dubai to join the 2018 Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) – the flagship fitness movement he launched in 2017.

Running from 26 October to 24 November 2018, the world’s only city-wide initiative of its kind that promotes an active lifestyle and long-term wellness, will feature an exciting line-up of fun, social and entertaining fitness activities. The new Challenge will take Dubai another step towards becoming the most active city in the world.

His Highness issued the challenge with motivating posts on his Snapchat and Instagram accounts, encouraging everyone to join the 2018 challenge to help achieve the target of 1 million participants in 2018.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: "My vision for the Dubai Fitness Challenge was to create a truly inclusive movement across our city and the wider UAE, to sustainably enhance the health and long-term well-being of people of all ages, abilities and levels of fitness. This year, we have a target of one million participants and I urge you all – residents and visitors – to invest in yourselves and your happiness – so you can better contribute to the welfare of your families, your communities and the global society. Take this opportunity, join the challenge and let’s move towards collectively making Dubai the most active city in the world."

He further said: "Last year was a tremendous start for the festival – but we aren’t satisfied with our successes. This year, the event will offer more ease and convenience of access to all communities so that everyone – regardless of age, ability and fitness capacity – can participate daily. With an exciting 30-day programme of activities across Dubai, there’s no reason for anyone to not get moving for 30 minutes every day for 30 days of DFC. So let’s challenge ourselves to make a positive change and be the inspiration for our families and loved ones to get involved as well. I look forward to seeing Dubai fully engaged with DFC, making sport and fitness an active part of its daily life, and being a model for other global cities."

Dubai Fitness Challenge has been created for people of all segments of society to improve their health and wellbeing, embrace a happier and more active lifestyle and experience the huge range of sports and exercise programmes available across Dubai. With a target of one million participants for the 2018 edition, the action-packed DFC calendar will feature the Dubai Festival City Opening Weekend Carnival presented by DEWA in association with Dubai Festival City, and the Burj Park Closing Weekend Carnival presented by Emirates NBD in association with EMAAR, complemented by five exciting and diverse themed fitness villages spread across the city for greater accessibility and convenience. The villages will run for 26 days from 28 October to 22 November, commencing after the opening weekend and ending prior to the closing weekend of the city challenge.

Everyone – from young adults, families of all ages, people of determination, residents and visitors, to government agencies, businesses, fitness professionals and academic institutions – is invited to take part in the challenge. Participants are requested to register for the 2018 Dubai Fitness Challenge by downloading the Dubai Fitness App which has several new features for quick and easy tracking of progress, following friends and family as well as encouraging others by sharing details of fitness activities. Further details are available on the official DFC website www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.