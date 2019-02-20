Sheikh Hamdan hands over Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government Flag to Dubai Police

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that customer happiness is one of the government’s top priorities.

His Highness praised the government’s efforts to launch new initiatives that achieve this target and translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed on the importance of cooperation and collaboration between government departments to provide quality services, which contributes in bringing happiness to people and improve the quality of life.

His Highness also called the government to engage people and activate the partnership between the government departments and the community to continue developing the government’s services.

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came while attended the special ceremony for the Hamdan Hub organized by Dubai The Model Centre (DTMC), a subsidiary of the General Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed handed over the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government Flag 2018 to Dubai Police for their initiative “the smart police station”. Dubai Police took home the flag after competing for public vote with eight other government initiatives as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government. Commander in Chief of Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri received the flag from Sheikh Hamdan.