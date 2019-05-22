Sheikh Hamdan presents Landmark Group with first Sports Imprint Award

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has honoured the Landmark Group with the first Sports Imprint Award, a joint initiative of Dubai Sports Council and Watani Al Emarat Foundation, organised as part of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Launched under the framework of the Foundation’s ‘Humanitarian Work Awards’, the Sports Imprint Award seeks to honour individuals or organisations that spread positive values in society through their humanitarian initiatives in the sports sector.

Sheikh Hamdan presented the Award to Micky Jagtiani, Founder Chairman of Landmark Group, for his efforts to raise awareness about diabetes through the Group’s ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’, which has been held in Dubai every year since 2009 and has since spread to five GCC countries. The annual ‘Beat Diabetes Walk’ in Dubai attracts over 20,000 participants from all segments of society.

The Landmark Group also supports the International Diabetes Federation and the Emirates Diabetes Society. The Group is also involved in a number of other humanitarian initiatives that seek to create awareness about healthy living and a physically active lifestyle.

The Award, which will be presented every year in the Holy Month of Ramadan during the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, aims to promote positive values in society by spreading the culture of humanitarian work in the sports sector and encouraging individuals, sports institutions and organisations to act as role models and foster tolerance and respect through sports.