Sheikh Hamdan receives mourners on death of Mansour bin Ahmed

By Staff

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received mourners, for the second day in Zabeel Majlis, on death of Sheikh Mansour bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, son of Sheikha Mariam bint Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police & Public Security Major General H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Hamdan received condolences from Deputy Ruler of Sharjah H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and H.H. Sheikh Sourour bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, and Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, along with sheikhs and dignitaries.