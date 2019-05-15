Sheikh Hamdan reviews Dubai Gov’t Employee, Customer Happiness 2018 survey results

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has reviewed the results of the 2018 Government of Dubai Employee and Customer Happiness survey as part of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, which analyses government services of various entities of Dubai Government.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praised the level of progress by Dubai Government entities in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The remarks by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan came during a meeting with the Dubai Government Excellence Programme team in presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and First Deputy Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The programme’s team was headed by the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdulla Al Basti, and the Coordinator General of the Government Excellence Programme Hazza Al Nuaimi, and Fatima Al Hashemi, Project Manager of Government Excellence Programme.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan urged all government entities to benefit from the results of surveys and improve the level of happiness and customer happiness across all Dubai government bodies. He also approved the results Customer Happiness, Employee Happiness, and Mystery Shopper for 2018 survey results and highlighted the importance of boosting happiness among customers and employees to ensure leadership in government services.

The 2018 Government of Dubai Employee and Customer Happiness survey results show that the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing came in first with a 90 percent score on the Customer Happiness and Mystery Shopper Index, followed by the Department of Economic Development (89.9 percent) and Dubai Customs (88.3 percent). For the leading government entities, Dubai Police General Headquarters landed in the first place with 92.5 percent score, followed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (90.4 percent) and Roads and Transport Authority tied Dubai Health Authority in the third place with a score of 87.2percent.

The entities which achieved the best improvements in Customer Happiness index include the Dubai Civil Defence (6.8 percent) followed by Dubai Police General Headquarters (3.8 percent) and the Roads and Transport Authority (3.2 percent).

As for the Employee Happiness index, the top three entities were the Dubai Statistics Centre (95.8 percent) followed by the Dubai Public Prosecution (94percent) and Department of Economic Development (89.6 percent). The results also named the top three entities in the employee happiness index: Dubai Police General Headquarters (91.7 percent), followed by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (85.2 percent) and Dubai Municipality (84 percent).

The entities which achieved the best improvements in the employee happiness index include Human Resources Department by 10.2 percent, followed by the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation by 8.8 percent and Dubai Police General Headquarters by 5.2percent.