Sheikh Hamdan to lead F3 Team in Gov Games 2019

By Wam

The F3 Team led by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has announced H.H. Sheikh Hamdan will participate in the second edition of the Gov Games on 3rd-6th April 2019, in Dubai.

Photo: Emarat Al Youm

Comprising teams from various Dubai Government departments, other emirates and the UAE Federal Government, as well as a significant increase in international participants from major cities across different continents, the expanded Gov Games 2019 is a collaboration between the General Secretariat of the Executive Council Dubai and Dubai Sports Council.

The competition will once again be held under the theme of ‘One Team, One Spirit’ to highlight the teamwork needed to achieve excellence in the professional and sporting arenas. The theme also reflects the significant progress made by the Government of Dubai in recent years to encourage citizens and residents to pursue active lifestyles through a series of society-wide programmes, initiatives and incentives.