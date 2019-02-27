Sheikh Hamdan: 'UAE Tour is a message of love to the world'

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, praised the launch of the inaugural UAE Tour, which highlights the open arm of the UAE to host brothers and friends to meet and compete and boost friendship ties.

"The UAE Tour is the only tour race in the Middle East, and highlight the position of the UAE in the region and the world. The event will see the participation of 20 teams from 5 continents, and coincides with the Year of Tolerance, which highlight the UAE’s leadership path for our country to be an incubator of events that aim to spread happiness and collaboration between people, and promote sport and active life style among various categories of the society," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"Organising The UAE Tour just few days after the Asian Football Cup further highlight the support of the UAE leadership to sports, as it is one of the important areas, as well as highlight the organizational capabilities and experiences of the UAE have in organising such events with the highest level of proficiency," Sheikh Hamdan added, highlighting the importance of cycling in promoting a healthy life style.

With a total of seven stages, the UAE Tour will visit each of the nation’s seven emirates, and the race is broken down into three sprinter stages, two mountain top finishes, a hilly stage and an opening team time trial. The UAE Tour will also mark the return of the World Tour following a month-long hiatus since the end of the Australian events of the Tour Down Under and Great Ocean Road Race.