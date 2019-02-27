Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai Hospital

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said that improving the quality of healthcare services to overcome future health related challenges is priority for the UAE and Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan’s comment came as he visited Dubai Hospital where he was welcomed by Humaid Al Qatami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

"Improving the quality of healthcare services goes in line the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai position as a global destination for healthcare services. His Highness also stressed the importance of creating a conducive environment for research and development, and investing in competencies to come up with creative solutions for the future of healthcare sector."

H.H. praised the quality of healthcare services the hospital provides, as it uses the highest international standards and practices, that further support Dubai’s vision to harness knowledge in the service of community and achieve happiness of members of society.

"Improving the quality of healthcare service is a top priority of Dubai Government, based on the plans and strategies that focus on creating a healthy and happy society, as well as cementing Dubai’s position as a hub for unlocking the future of smart healthcare services," he added.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Secretary General of Dubai Executive Council, Abdulla Al Basti. He reviewed the new adjustable dubai artificial chord for the Mitral heart valve repair surgery ‘The Dubai Stitch’ that will make the Mitral heart valve repair surgery, faster, easier and done with greater precision. This reproducible technique is an efficient alternative to any other method of measurement for Artificial Mitral Chord, opening the door to a higher practice of Mitral repair.

The new 'surgical knot', based on the sliding concept of a tie-knot, has been termed an invention and has revolutionised the way heart surgery is being performed internationally and triggered the less invasive way surgery is performed.

During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about work process at the Smart Pharmacy, and the expansion plans of Dubai Hospital which includes the development of new pavilion that will included 127 specialised clinics.