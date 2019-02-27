Sheikh Hamdan visits Dubai International Boat Show

By Wam

Crown Prince of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited today the 27th edition Dubai International Boat Show, being held Dubai Canal.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the show where about 800 exhibitors are displaying craft from superyachts and speedboats to jet skis and quad skis. About 400 boats are being displayed during the 5 days event.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and CEO of DWTC Hellal Saeed AlMarri, and Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council Saeed Mohammed Hareb.

Sheikh Hamdan was briefed about the various specifications of boats displayed at the show, and highlighted the importance of organizing such events given its importance.

Dubai International Boat Show is held under the tagline "Let’s all live a little", and will be all-encompassing, catering to every sea-based hobby, interest or profession imaginable. That includes an enhanced dive offering through the show’s 13th annual Dive MENA Expo (formerly DMEX), plus a thrilling new ‘Rad Zone’ packed with the world’s most extravagant sea toys.

As per tradition, the show’s incredible Superyacht Avenue – a week-long home to more than 50 of the world’s most exclusive newly built, ready-to-buy floating mansions – that will turn the eyes of the marine world to Dubai next year.

Across the show there will be more than 400 small to midsized pleasure craft, exhibited by Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Azimut, Feretti, Riviera Boats, Inata, Victory Team and many more international leading builders. These boats are known to start from a highly-affordable AED 100,000.