Sheikh Khalifa issues law amending provisions in Abu Dhabi Pensions Law

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issues a law amending provisions in Law No. 02 of 2000 on Civil Retirement Pensions and Benefits in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The amendments enable insured persons subject to the provisions of the law (Emiratis) to merge/add their previous service benefits obtained in private sectors outside of the Abu Dhabi Emirate, as well as allowing insured persons who have been naturalised to include their previous benefits obtained prior to their naturalisation.