Sheikh Khalifa's Residential City opened in Hadramaut

By Wam

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has opened the final phase of the Sheikh Khalifa's Residential City for those affected by the floods that swept through the Hadramaut Governorate in Yemen during the past years.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The city consists of 607 housing units in Hadramout Valley and Sahel along with infrastructure services from roads, solar-powered water pumping systems, electricity grid to sanitation.

ERC delegation, headed by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, opened the final phase of Sheikh Khalifa City in Mukalla, Hadramaut. Also present were, during the opening ceremony, were Salem Khalifa Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen, Major General Faraj Salmeen AlBahsani, Governor of Hadramaut, and a number of Yemeni officials and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman, said that Sheikh Khalifa's project in Yemen reflects the keen and interest of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on improving the humanitarian situation in Yemen," adding that Sheikh Khalifa continued to follow the repercussions of the humanitarian situation in Yemen with great interest, out of the strong relations between the UAE and Yemen and the outstanding ties between the two brotherly peoples."

He added, "His Highness the President's initiatives to support the brothers in Yemen and to stand by them in all circumstances have been varied in line with the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a strong supporter to the Yemeni people and their humanitarian conditions."

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al-Falahi said that such vital initiatives embody the values of tolerance shown by the UAE leadership and people.

The UAE ambassador to Yemen said, "Sheikh Khalifa's Residential City is a qualitative leap in the UAE's humanitarian and development efforts in Yemen," adding that it reflects the deep ties between the UAE and Yemeni peoples and adds a new dimension to the UAE's vital initiatives in Yemen.

Governor of Hadramout said that Sheikh Khalifa City is a milestone in the development and reconstruction process in Yemen, noting, "The city, which has been implemented with high quality technical specifications, will make a quantum leap in the level of humanitarian services provided by the UAE to disasters' victims."