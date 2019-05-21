Sheikh Mohammed approves the allocation of two new residential communities

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the allocation of two new residential communities for Emirati citizens in Nad Al Sheba and Wadi Al Amardi, bringing the total numbers of land plots allocated for housing to 12,000.

Sheikh Mohammed affirmed that happiness, stability and welfare of the Emirati family remain the key driver of government efforts. Provision of adequate housing, he stressed, is a top priority as it constitutes a basic pillar of the family stability and its social security.

''We have directed the Dubai Municipality to immediately start distribution of allocated land plots for eligible citizens. Our goal is always to make sure that Emirati citizens enjoy all types of support that make them happy and ensure psychological and social stability to their families."

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that his department has started implementing H.H.'s directives to distribute lands to the beneficiaries, which contain 1,000 residential plots and added, "Our wise leadership has confirmed its constant pursuance to enhance happiness of Emiratis and providing all that helps them to build their future and future generations," he said.

He concluded that the municipality seeks to exert more efforts to achieve the highest standards of stability and welfare for the Emirati citizens in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.