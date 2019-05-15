Sheikh Mohammed attends Ramadan media gathering

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said that the responsibility of Arab media towards the people of the region is increasing at a time when global developments are having a major impact on the capability of Arab nations to achieve their development aspirations.

Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came as he attended a Ramadan gathering organised by the Government Dubai Media Office for local, Arab and international media in the UAE, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the close follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, is working to create a strong foundation for a development renaissance that can make an impact beyond its borders and positively influence the entire Arab world. This resurgence is based on a strong belief in the value of cooperation in creating opportunities for progress.

"The UAE is racing to lay the groundwork for a brighter future for its people, the region and the whole world. Every step we take is aimed at enhancing the happiness of our people and spreading peace and tolerance around the world. We seek to create a better future for the world. The late Sheikh Zayed set an example for adopting charity as a way of life, and today Emiratis are working in every sphere of life so that their country remains a synonym for good deeds and prosperity," His Highness said.

His Highness also underlined the influential role that media plays in society. "Media outlets are not mere channels to cover events and disseminate information. Media is a partner in achieving development goals, setting their direction and driving their impact. It is a role that comes with great responsibility. We are confident of the media’s ability to meet these expectations," His Highness said.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the exemplary relationship between the UAE and the media community and praised the country’s efforts to provide a conducive environment for media outlets to create quality content. "We expect media outlets to make positive contributions that can help realise the region’s ambitions, and the aspirations of its people for a better future in every sphere of life. We see the challenges facing the region as an opportunity to work hard to create a better tomorrow for our people," His Highness said. "We have everything needed to create a great future including human capital. The media is a partner in finding the best ways to invest in and develop human capital, which is our real wealth," he added.

His Highness also praised the educational role played by the media, especially in developing the younger generation. He said that the part that media can play in developing new generations is no different from the role of the family, school and university.

During the meeting which was also attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of UAE National Media Council; and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, media representatives praised His Highness’s keenness to meet the media community and discuss various topics of interest.