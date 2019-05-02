Sheikh Mohammed attends signing of agreements between RegLab and government entities

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the signing of two cooperation agreements between RegLab, and the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee, to consolidate government efforts in creating an optimal environment for agile legislations.

RegLab was represented at the signing ceremony by the Secretariat General of the UAE Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

The agreements are part of efforts to create a safe environment for testing experimental regulations for future technologies. The initiative seeks to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global testbed for cutting-edge technologies.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

The cooperation between government entities will support the development of agile laws and regulations that can help evaluate the impact of modern technologies and assess risks arising from their unsafe application.

Abdulla Bintouq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future said, "The UAE Government is committed to implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE a global hub for future technologies."

"RegLab combines federal and local efforts to introduce agile legislations that can help us keep pace with recent technological advancements. This initiative reflects the government’s efforts to improve the lives of individuals through modern technologies."

RegLab’s agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation creates a framework for collaboration in designing and managing the RegLab website that will facilitate the process of submitting and reviewing applications.

"The agreement we have signed represents another step in our collaboration with RegLab. It is also part of our efforts to promote exchange of knowledge and experiences between government entities to create an integrated system that can effectively govern the use of advanced technologies," said Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation.

Meanwhile, RegLab’s agreement with Dubai’s Supreme Legislation Committee will support the development of draft legislation for regulating projects licensed by RegLab and provide legal support for testing licensed projects in coordination with local government authorities.

"The legislative structure in the UAE is one of the most advanced globally, and through our cooperation with the RegLab, we seek to provide solutions to overcome any legislative obstacles that may rise during the implementation of projects. Through this cooperation, we also seek to participate in developing preliminary drafts of legislation aimed at regulating projects submitted to the RegLab," said Ahmed bin Mishar, Secretary-General of the Supreme Legislation Committee, Dubai.

The largest laboratory for agile legislation, RegLab seeks to anticipate and develop future laws governing the use and application of technology. RegLab aims to create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new and enhance existing legislation, regulate advanced technology products and applications and provide a secure legislative environment for encouraging investment in future sectors.

As part of the cooperation between government entities, a number of specialised workshops on future technologies such as artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies will be organised.